Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Mets On July 27

Baldwin is hitting for a .277 BA, .371 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 58 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Orioles.

The Mets will send Zach Thornton (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.