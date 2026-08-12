Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 12

Baldwin is hitting for a .269 BA, .356 OBP and .449 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 64 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton (3-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.52 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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