Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Mets On Aug. 11

Baldwin is hitting for a .271 BA, .357 OBP and .452 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 63 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (8-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.