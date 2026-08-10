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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 10

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .270 BA, .357 OBP and .450 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 62 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (3-3) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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