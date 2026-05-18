Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Marlins On May 18

Baldwin is hitting for a .301 BA, .385 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .928, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs (3rd in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with two RBIs) against the Red Sox.

Max Meyer (3-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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