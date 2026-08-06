Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Marlins On Aug. 6

Baldwin is hitting for a .272 BA, .363 OBP and .462 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 61 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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