Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Marlins On Aug. 5

Baldwin is hitting for a .269 BA, .362 OBP and .461 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 61 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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