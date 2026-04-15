Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On April 15

Baldwin is hitting for a .311 BA, .378 OBP and .554 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .932 and he has scored 18 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (3rd in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.