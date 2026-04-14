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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Marlins On April 14

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .300 BA, .372 OBP and .543 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .915 and he has scored 16 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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