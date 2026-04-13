FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Marlins On April 13

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Monday, April 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .370 OBP and .561 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .930 and he has scored 15 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (1st in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Eury Perez (1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News