Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Marlins On April 13

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .370 OBP and .561 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .930 and he has scored 15 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (1st in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Eury Perez (1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

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