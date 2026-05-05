Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Mariners On May 5

Baldwin is hitting for a .313 BA, .392 OBP and .531 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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