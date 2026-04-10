Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Guardians On April 10

Baldwin is hitting for a .321 BA, .390 OBP and .623 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.012, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 12 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 15 runs (1st in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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