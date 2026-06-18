Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Giants On June 18

Baldwin is hitting for a .298 BA, .381 OBP and .540 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 74 1/3 innings pitched.

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