Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Giants On June 17

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .389 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 39 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last action (on May 18 against the Marlins) he went 1 for 2.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.