Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Giants On June 16

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .389 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored 39 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He returns to action for the first time since May 18, when he went 1 for 2 against the Marlins.

Adrian Houser (2-6 with a 5.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.