Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Dodgers On May 8

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .379 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 33 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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