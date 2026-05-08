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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Dodgers On May 8

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .303 BA, .379 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 33 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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