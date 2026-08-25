Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 25

Baldwin is hitting for a .268 BA, .351 OBP and .443 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 70 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Glasnow makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.