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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 25

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .268 BA, .351 OBP and .443 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 70 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Glasnow makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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