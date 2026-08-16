Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Baldwin is hitting for a .274 BA, .358 OBP and .450 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 65 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (8-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.92 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.