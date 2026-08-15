Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 15

Baldwin is hitting for a .274 BA, .359 OBP and .450 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 64 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season.

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