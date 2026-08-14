Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Baldwin is hitting for a .274 BA, .360 OBP and .452 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 64 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.