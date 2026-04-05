Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Diamondbacks On April 5

Baldwin is hitting for a .257 BA, .350 OBP and .543 SLG with a 7.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored nine runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in eight runs (9th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.