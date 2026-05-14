Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Cubs On May 14

Baldwin is hitting for a .295 BA, .378 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (5th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Ben Brown (1-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.