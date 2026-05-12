Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Cubs On May 12

Baldwin is hitting for a .297 BA, .383 OBP and .509 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 35 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (5th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Colin Rea (4-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

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