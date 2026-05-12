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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Cubs On May 12

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .297 BA, .383 OBP and .509 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .892 and he has scored 35 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (5th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Colin Rea (4-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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