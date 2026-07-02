Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Cardinals On July 2

Baldwin is hitting for a .255 BA, .337 OBP and .456 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 44 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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