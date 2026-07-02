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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Cardinals On July 2

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .255 BA, .337 OBP and .456 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 44 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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