Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Cardinals On July 12

Baldwin is hitting for a .254 BA, .341 OBP and .438 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 49 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.