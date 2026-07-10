Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Cardinals On July 10

Baldwin is hitting for a .257 BA, .343 OBP and .446 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 49 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Kyle Leahy (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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