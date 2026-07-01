Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Cardinals On July 1

Baldwin is hitting for a .254 BA, .335 OBP and .458 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 42 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.12 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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