Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Brewers On June 20

Baldwin is hitting for a .292 BA, .374 OBP and .530 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (8-1) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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