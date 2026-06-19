Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Brewers On June 19
Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Baldwin is hitting for a .298 BA, .381 OBP and .540 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Jacob Misiorowski (8-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.