Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Brewers On June 19

Baldwin is hitting for a .298 BA, .381 OBP and .540 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .921, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Jacob Misiorowski (8-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.