Dominic Smith And Braves Square Off Against White Sox On June 10

Smith is hitting for a .292 BA, .331 OBP and .458 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 24 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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