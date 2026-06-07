Dominic Smith And Braves Face Pirates On June 7

Smith is hitting for a .309 BA, .345 OBP and .485 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 23 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (2-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season.

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