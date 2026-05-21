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Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves

Dominic Smith

Atlanta Braves • #8 1B

Dominic Smith And Braves Take On Marlins On May 21

Dominic Smith and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, May 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .337 BA, .362 OBP and .541 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored 15 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Smith

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