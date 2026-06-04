Dominic Smith And Braves Take On Blue Jays On June 4

Smith is hitting for a .317 BA, .353 OBP and .484 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 22 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 25 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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