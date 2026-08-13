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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 13

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Canzone has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .254 BA, .329 OBP and .495 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 42 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Max Fried (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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