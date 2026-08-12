Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 12

Canzone is hitting for a .252 BA, .328 OBP and .487 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 41 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Yankees.

Will Warren (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

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