Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Yankees On Aug. 11

Canzone is hitting for a .251 BA, .326 OBP and .489 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 41 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.