Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play White Sox On May 10

Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .333 OBP and .468 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 11 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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