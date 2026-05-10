Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play White Sox On May 10
Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .333 OBP and .468 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 11 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.
Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.