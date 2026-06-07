Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Tigers On June 7

Canzone is hitting for a .275 BA, .342 OBP and .529 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 21 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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