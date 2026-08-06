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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 6

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .254 BA, .332 OBP and .505 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 41 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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