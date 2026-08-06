Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Tigers On Aug. 6

Canzone is hitting for a .254 BA, .332 OBP and .505 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 41 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.