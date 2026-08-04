Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Tigers On Aug. 4

Canzone is hitting for a .257 BA, .334 OBP and .514 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 40 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Twins.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.75 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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