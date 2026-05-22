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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Royals On May 22

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .245 BA, .331 OBP and .441 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 14 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

The Royals will send Noah Cameron (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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