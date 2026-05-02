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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Royals On May 2

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will face the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .275 BA, .329 OBP and .507 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 10 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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