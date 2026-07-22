Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Reds On July 22

Canzone is hitting for a .257 BA, .335 OBP and .506 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 34 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (4-9) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.