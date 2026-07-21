Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Reds On July 21

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .513 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 34 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Chase Burns (11-1) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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