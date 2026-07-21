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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Reds On July 21

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .513 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 34 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Chase Burns (11-1) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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