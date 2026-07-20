FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Reds On July 20

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .332 OBP and .517 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 33 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Reds are sending Andrew Abbott (5-5) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News