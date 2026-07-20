Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Reds On July 20

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .332 OBP and .517 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 33 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

The Reds are sending Andrew Abbott (5-5) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.