Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Red Sox On June 20

Canzone is hitting for a .282 BA, .355 OBP and .552 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored 27 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Connelly Early (5-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.81 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.