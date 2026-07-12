FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .335 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News