Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12

Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .335 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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