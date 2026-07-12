Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Rays On July 12
Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .335 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ian Seymour gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.