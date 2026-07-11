Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Rays On July 11

Canzone is hitting for a .265 BA, .336 OBP and .534 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 33 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (4-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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