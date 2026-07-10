Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rays On July 10

Canzone is hitting for a .269 BA, .341 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 33 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.