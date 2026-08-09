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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rays On Aug. 9

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will face the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .248 BA, .324 OBP and .488 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 41 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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