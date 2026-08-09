Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rays On Aug. 9

Canzone is hitting for a .248 BA, .324 OBP and .488 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 41 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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